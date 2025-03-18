LeBron James Congratulates Mirra Andreeva After Indian Wells Win

LeBron James congratulated tennis star Mirra Andreeva on Instagram following her Indian Wells win Sunday. The 17-year-old defeated 26-year-old Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in California, becoming the third-youngest female champion in tournament history behind Martina Hingis and Serena Williams.

“Congratulations,” James wrote Monday on Instagram. “YOU did THAT!! All your hard work, drive, and dedication toward your craft. KEEP GOING! #striveforgreatness.”

Mirra Andreeva Listened To An Old LeBron James Interview Before Her Indian Wells Victory

Andreeva secured back-to-back titles after winning in Dubai two weeks ago, making her the youngest woman since Hingis in 1997 to win consecutive WTA 1000 events.

Prior to her Indian Wells victory, Andreeva mentioned listening to an old James interview that resonated with her, according to TMZ Sports.

“He was saying that even if you don’t play 100% or even if you don’t feel 100% physically, I’m gonna choose 100% mentally,” Andreeva said. “He said that’s what makes us champions, so I tried to do the same.”

Mirra Andreeva: I’ve been listening to a lot of LeBron James interviews & he said that It’s easy to be confident & play good when everything goes your way, but what makes you a champion is when you’re giving your best when you don’t feel great. So that’s what I tried to do today. pic.twitter.com/u3pvTggjFU — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) February 22, 2025



Andreeva, ranked No. 11, will compete in the Miami Open on Friday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent as she looks to add another win.

The Russian has been ranked as high as world No. 6 in singles, achieved on March 17, and No. 28 in doubles, reached on Feb. 17. She has won three WTA Tour singles titles, including two WTA 1000 events.

In addition, Andreeva had her best major result at the 2024 French Open by reaching the semifinals at the age of 17. She also won an Olympic silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in women’s doubles, partnering Diana Shnaider.

Andreeva Became The Youngest Player In The Open Era To Give A Top-10 Seed A First-Set Bagel

At the 2024 Brisbane International, Andreeva won her first three matches to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal, taking out the fourth seed and top-20 player Liudmila Samsonova and wildcard player Arina Rodionova.

Then at the 2024 Australian Open, she defeated Bernarda Pera and next sixth seed Ons Jabeur, her first top-10 win, to reach the third round on her debut at this major.

At age 16 and 263 days, Andreeva became the youngest player in the Open Era to hand a top-10 seed a first-set bagel at a major tournament. She was also the second-youngest player in the Open Era to lose fewer than three games against a top-10 seed at a major.

The youngest was Jelena Dokic when she defeated world No. 1 Martina Hingis in the first round of 1999 Wimbledon.

Last month, at 40 years old, LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points in a single game. The four-time MVP also became the youngest NBA player to score 40 points in a game on March 27, 2004, when he put up 41 points against the New Jersey Nets at the age of 19.