Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has activated his $52.6 million player option for the final year of his contract. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

What this means for his tenure as a member of the Lakers is a real question mark after agent Rich Paul’s recent comments.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

“Also, we understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

Reading those lines, James is at the very least putting extreme pressure on the Lakers. They’ll have to pull off enough moves to make him believe they can legitimately compete with all of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series out West.

The Lakers were ousted in the first round in five games by the Wolves this past spring. The part where Paul expresses appreciation for the eight-year partnership with Buss and Pelinka reads like a goodbye.

James will be entering his 23rd NBA season and turning 41 years old in December. Though no longer at his peak, he is still playing at a high level. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season and made the All-NBA Second Team.

James Sensing Opportunity In The East?

As a stacked Western Conference looks even more difficult with Kevin Durant set to join the Rockets, James perhaps believes now is the time to shift back East.

He has checked off the box of wanting to play with his son Bronny James. He has won a title with the Lakers but they have looked well short of contention for five straight years now.

Since winning it all in 2020, Los Angeles has lost in the first round three times and missed the playoffs entirely once. After reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2023, they were promptly swept by the eventual champion Nuggets.

Meanwhile, injuries to Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard have sent the Eastern Conference reeling. The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks look the clearest contenders at this stage.

The Orlando Magic have leveled up with the acquisition of Desmond Bane. The Philadelphia 76ers will believe in their chances if Joel Embiid can stay healthy.

Is a final year back in Cleveland on the cards? The Cavs would first have to find a way to duck the second apron. The Knicks would surely love to have James at Madison Square Garden for both on- and off-court purposes.

James took player empowerment to a new level when he departed Cleveland for Miami in 2010. Now, it appears he is ending his career by reminding everyone just how much power he has.