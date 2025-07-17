LeBron James Expected To Attend Lakers Training Camp

Despite multiple NBA teams circling Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, it doesn’t appear that the future Hall of Famer will be going anywhere before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Lakers Anticipate LeBron James At Training Camp

Per The Athletic’s Dan Woike and Joe Vardon, league sources said, “Amid the constant speculation recently about his future, both the Lakers and people close to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer expect that he will be with the organization for training camp once the season begins this fall.”

James, who turns 41 in December, is set to enter his 23rd NBA season this fall. The 21-time All-Star is hoping to contend for a fifth career championship.

He made his intentions clear when he exercised his $52.6 million player option and his agent Rich Paul declared that he would be monitoring how the Lakers go about building a title-contending roster.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN’s Shams Charania last month. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. … We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future.

“We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

That statement led to increase speculation across the league that James could seek a trade to a team that already has a championship-contending roster. One team that has been linked to the four-time MVP is the Dallas Mavericks.

James Has Yet To Request A Trade Or Ask To Be Bought Out

Dallas, however, would only be interested in adding James if the 21-time All-NBA member was able to convince the Lakers to buy out his contract. That scenario is unlikely.

Woike and Vardon also noted that sources said the Lakers “have received no indication from James or his representatives that he would request a trade or ask to be bought out of the final year of his contract.”

Now that Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns, this means James is the only player left with a no-trade clause. A buyout terminates the deal and erases the no-trade clause in the contract.

If James were to ask for a trade, the 6-foot-9 wing would have full control over where he goes if a deal materialized because of the no-trade clause.

Even if James doesn’t retire next summer, 2025-26 could still be his last season in a Lakers uniform.