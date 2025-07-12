NBA

LeBron James Feels Lakers Are More Focused On Future Than Competing For Title

LeBron James is reportedly under the impression that the Los Angeles Lakers “are more in a futuristic mindset” instead of a win-now mode, refusing to make the necessary moves to compete for a championship next season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“He feels clearly that the Lakers are more in a futuristic mindset,” Charania said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “Where does that go? If one side feels like, listen, I wanna compete for a championship, the other side is just trying to compete for the future, but then that other side is like, well, we are trying to win a championship, like, where does that meet in the roads that we see?

“And I think that situation will play out over the next two months. I really think there will be some hard conversations eventually that will need to happen there.”

Lakers Are Preparing For Their Future With Luka Doncic, Not LeBron James

James, who turns 41 in December, wants to compete for a title next season, but the Lakers have yet to make any blockbuster trades to add talent outside of the Luka Doncic deal.

Dorian Finney-Smith inked a deal with the Houston Rockets in free agency, while the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. Jaxson Hayes also reached a one-year deal to return to L.A.

Free agent center Brook Lopez, who league sources said had strongly considered the Lakers for a potential starting role, opted to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers for a backup role after he “grew wary of the uncertainty around James’ future with the team,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.

Doncic, 26, is the new franchise superstar who the Lakers acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February. The five-time All-NBA member is not a free agent but is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $229 million extension on Aug. 2.

If a new contract is not reached, Doncic will become a free agent in the summer of 2026.

LeBron James, Lakers Relationship Reportedly Strained

Last month, James also picked up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Had James declined his option, he would have been allowed to sign up to a three-year, $175.3 million contract. James has signed four contracts with the Lakers since 2018, with only one longer than two years.

Despite James opting in, there is reportedly a strained relationship between the four-time MVP and the Lakers, per NBA insider Jovan Buha.

“I mean, I want to be careful with what I say about Bron’s relationship with the front office or the organization, but I don’t think it’s in the best place right now, to be completely honest,” Buha said during an episode of Buha’s Block.

Windhorst echoed Buha’s comments during a radio appearance on ESPN Cleveland.

“I would have said four days ago when LeBron opted into his contract, I would have said there was no chance of him getting traded. At the time, I just didn’t think so,” Windhorst said.

“After having conversations over the last three or four days, I’m no longer saying there is no chance. I am not saying it’s likely, but I cannot responsibly say there’s no chance anymore.”

James Could Ask For Trade Later This Summer

James’ agent, Rich Paul, told Charania a few weeks ago that the future Hall of Famer “will be closely monitoring the Lakers’ moves and whether the team is positioning itself this offseason to field a title-contending roster”

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told Charania. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. And we do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

If James requests a trade, the 21-time All-Star has full control over where he ends up since he has a no-trade clause in his contract. Another option would be for him to convince the Lakers to buy out his contract. The former scenario is the more likely possibility.