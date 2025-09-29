LeBron James Focused on Lakers’ Revamped Roster, Not Contract

Historic Milestone

LeBron James will make NBA history in the 2025-26 season as the first player to compete in 23 seasons, surpassing Vince Carter. For the first time in eight years with the Lakers, he enters a season on an expiring contract.

James, 40, stressed that his contract status won’t affect his performance. “It will have no impact,” he told ESPN. “I’m super excited about the challenges and the excitement of our team.”

Focused on Team Growth



The Lakers finished as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference last season but were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. With Luka Doncic joining the roster and several new additions, the team looks stronger this year.

James praised the continuity in coaching and roster chemistry. “We got another year under our belt with our coaching staff from last year… super excited about that,” he said. Rich Paul, James’ agent, emphasized that LeBron remains committed to chasing championships while the Lakers plan for the future.

Managing Body and Health

James is still recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain and recurring foot issues. He plans to ramp up his training gradually. “That’s always the challenge: How can I get my body close to 100 percent?” he said.

He intends to stay mentally engaged, even if his on-court workload is limited early in training camp. “Even if I’m not on the floor, I want to know what’s going on and contribute every day,” James said.

Defining Motivation and Legacy



For LeBron, continuing his career depends on staying motivated and enjoying the process. “For me, it’s just, am I still excited about the process? Do I still get motivated about the process every single year?” he explained.

James highlighted that his love for preparation and teamwork drives him more than personal accolades. “Once I fall out of love with the process, then I’ll know it’s time to step away,” he said.

LeBron enters his historic 23rd season ready to lead the Lakers, build strong relationships, and compete for another championship.