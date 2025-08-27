LeBron James’ former teammate believes he can play to 46 years old

When LeBron James steps on the court for the Lakers next season, he’ll break another NBA record. Nobody has ever played 23 professional seasons. James is set to be the first in 2025-26.

The 40-year-old continues to defy time. LeBron’s production in 2024-25 was still at an All-NBA level. Recently, his former teammate Markieff Morris shared a bold prediction about James. On the Million $ Worth of Game Podcast, Morris predicted that LeBron James will play till he is at least 46.

Markieff Morris thinks LeBron James will play another four to five seasons

“He for sure can play to like 46. That’s for a fact… he’s still having the best years of his career, at 42.” Markieff Morris on how long he thinks LeBron James could play basketball 🗣 James will turn 41 on December 30. (via @mworthofgame)pic.twitter.com/fZxHQeBR71 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2025



At some point, LeBron James has to call it quits and end his professional career. However, the 40-year-old superstar is showing no signs of slowing down. James is set to enter a record-setting 23rd season in the NBA. He will turn 41 in late December and continues to defy Father Time. In 70 starts for the Lakers in 2024-25, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

That was good enough to be voted second-team All-NBA. With the Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic last season, there has been speculation about James’ future with the team. Instead of signing a long-term deal with Los Angeles, he signed a player-option for the first time in his career. If LeBron continues to play after the 2025-26 season, there’s a chance it’s with someone other than the Lakers.

If LeBron left Los Angeles, how long would he continue playing? His former teammate Markieff Morris believes James will play for another five years. On the Million $ Worth of Game Podcast, Morris had this to say.

At this stage in his career, LeBron James has shown no signs of declining. If he can continue to produce at a high level, playing until he’s 46 is not out of the question. The 21-time all-star will play on an expiring contract in 2025-26. There have been rumors that James could partner with Steph Curry on the Warriors or return home to Cleveland. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Hames and just how long his career will continue to last.