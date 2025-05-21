LeBron James Gives Update On Knee Injury: ‘It’s Getting Better’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James provided an update on his injured left knee during the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash.

LeBron James Sustained Left Knee Injury Against Timberwolves

Earlier this month, an MRI revealed that James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee in the fourth quarter of the series-ending Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Like I said last episode, it’s been a hell of a lot better. It’s getting better though… It’s getting better,” said James, who averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in his 22nd NBA season.

James also admitted during the podcast that the most challenging part of his recovery has been having to rest his knee and not be as active from day to day:

“That’s the most challenging thing. Even though I can’t do much as far as like lower body stuff, I’m still like in the weight room, still getting in upper body. The one thing I am able to do a little bit is ride like a stationary bike just to kind of keep the blood flowing and things of that nature, keep the flexibility as much as possible in the knee.

“But I’m not a guy that likes to sit around. I have a lot of energy, and I hate sitting around. So this has definitely been [rough] almost two weeks after the season. … They always tell you to take time off, and I’m just not that guy. I’m going crazy right now, for sure.”

James Has Until June 29 To Exercise 2025-26 Player Option

No one is sure whether James plans to return for a 23rd NBA season and an eighth campaign with the Lakers. The 21-time All-Star has until June 29 to exercise his $52.6 million player option for next season.

James turns 41 this December and has a new superstar teammate in Luka Doncic, who is eligible for an extension this summer. Doncic can sign a four-year, $229 million contract starting on Aug. 2.

The Lakers have advanced from the opening round just once in five seasons since their 2020 championship in the Florida bubble. With James dealing with injuries year after year, retirement has to cross his mind once in a while.