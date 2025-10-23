LeBron James’ Health Info at Center of NBA Gambling Scandal

Federal authorities have charged multiple people in a wide-ranging sports betting and poker scheme. This allegedly involved insider information about NBA players, including LeBron James.

Rozier and Billups Among Those Arrested

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday as part of a federal investigation into illegal gambling. Officials linked suspicious betting activity to a March 2023 game when Rozier, then with Charlotte, left early due to a reported foot injury. Prosecutors said bets placed on his “under” stats generated over $200,000 in winnings for those involved.



Separately, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering tied to a 2019 rigged poker game. According to indictments, Billups and former NBA guard Damon Jones used their fame to attract players to fixed games run by organized crime groups.

Insider Info on LeBron James

Jones, a former teammate of LeBron James, allegedly shared private details about the Lakers star’s health in 2023. Prosecutors said Jones knew James was injured and might miss a game soon after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella said several defendants turned basketball into a “criminal betting operation,” using locker room and medical info to cheat legitimate sportsbooks.

FBI Calls It “NBA’s Insider Trading”

FBI Director Kash Patel compared the scandal to an insider trading case. “Let’s not mince words, this is the insider trading saga for the NBA.”

Authorities indicted 31 people across 11 states, including figures connected to the Lucchese, Bonanno, Gambino, and Genovese Mafia families.

NBA’s Response

The NBA placed Rozier and Billups on immediate leave. Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is reviewing prop bet policies, particularly those involving reserve players.

“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness,” the NBA said in a statement. “The integrity of our game remains our top priority.”

Federal officials confirmed the probe is ongoing and that the FBI will continue pursuing all insider betting schemes tied to professional sports.