Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season last month, but rumors continue to mount concerning the four-time MVP’s future with the purple and gold.

LeBron James, Lakers Relationship Appears Strained

During an episode of Buha’s Block, Lakers insider Jovan Buha held a Q&A and dropped a bombshell report about what appears to be a strained relationship between James and the team.

“I mean, I want to be careful with what I say about Bron’s relationship with the front office or the organization, but I don’t think it’s in the best place right now, to be completely honest,” Buha said.

James seems to be open to leaving Los Angeles as the 21-time All-Star is set to enter his 23rd season.

His agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Shams Charania that the 40-year-old “will be closely monitoring the Lakers’ moves and whether the team is positioning itself this offseason to field a title-contending roster.”

James Could Leave Los Angeles Via Trade Or Contract Buyout

If James wanted out of Los Angeles via trade, he would first have to waive his no-trade clause. Another possibility is the four-time NBA champion convincing the Lakers to buy out his contract.

However, a trade at this stage of James’ career is not unlikely, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“I would have said four days ago when LeBron opted into his contract, I would have said there was no chance of him getting traded. At the time, I just didn’t think so,” Windhorst said during a radio appearance on ESPN Cleveland.

“After having conversations over the last three or four days, I’m no longer saying there is no chance. I am not saying it’s likely, but I cannot responsibly say there’s no chance anymore.”

James Has Been Linked To Mavericks

What makes this story interesting is the fact that the Lakers never announced James’ option pick up, which is highly unusual. The franchise intentionally not broadcasting his player option decision is a potential red flag.

“As you know, there’s been no official statement about LeBron opting in. There typically is — especially for a player of that magnitude,” Buha added.

“And then he’s had his stuff on social media or whatever he’s posted, and there was obviously the statement when he opted in. So, I don’t think things are in the best place they’ve ever been. I’ll just say that. Make of that what you want.”

James has been linked to the Dallas Mavericks, but the Western Conference contender reportedly would only be interested in adding the superstar if the Lakers bought out the future Hall of Famer’s contract.

Dallas would be a potential landing spot for James based on his history with former teammates Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, both of whom are the only Mavs players making more than $20 million next season, per Spotrac.