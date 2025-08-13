LeBron James Poised to Make NBA History in 2025-26

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to enter his 23rd NBA season when the 2025-26 campaign tips off in October. According to the NBA Communications X/Twitter account, James will surpass Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history.

“Lakers forward LeBron James is scheduled to begin his 23rd NBA season on opening night,” NBA Communications announced Tuesday. “He is set to pass Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history.”

Still Performing at an Elite Level

If James’ upcoming season mirrors his 22nd, the Lakers can expect continued production. While no longer playing above the rim with the same frequency, the 39-year-old remains a top-tier scorer, creative passer, and effective off-ball cutter.

In the 2024-25 season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game. He shot 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc. His efficiency and versatility showed that even deep into his career, he can adapt his game to remain a high-impact player.

Sharing the Spotlight with Doncic

While Luka Doncic carried much of the Lakers’ offensive load, James remained a critical piece of the puzzle. In another stretch of games, the four-time NBA champion posted 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per contest. He connected on 48.9% of his shots and 35.7% from three-point range, further proving his ability to produce in different roles.

James’ consistent output provides balance to a Lakers team built around star power. His presence gives Los Angeles a secondary offensive engine and an experienced leader on and off the court.

Chasing Another Milestone

James’ 23rd season will mark an unprecedented milestone in the league’s history. No player has reached that level of longevity, making this achievement as much about durability and preparation as skill.

Assuming he avoids a late retirement announcement, James will officially claim sole possession of the record when he steps on the floor opening night. His career longevity has already redefined expectations for NBA stars, and this next chapter will only add to his legacy.

For a player who has already broken records for scoring, playoff appearances, and minutes played, the upcoming season offers another opportunity to solidify his place in basketball history.