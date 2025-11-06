LeBron James Preparing For Live 5-On-5 Play

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has reportedly progressed to live 5-on-5 reps in practice as he recovers from the sciatica affecting his lower back and right side, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

LeBron James Could Return As Early As Nov. 18

Charania noted that James will not travel with the Lakers on their upcoming five-game road trip through Atlanta, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Milwaukee.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, it’s not certain if that live action would occur with the team’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, who will be practicing in El Segundo, California, or if James will rejoin the team once it returns from the road trip on Nov. 15.

This news indicates that the earliest James would be able to return is Nov. 18 against the Utah Jazz. That’s assuming everything goes well for the 21-time All-Star.

“Obviously, this thing has to continue to progress with all of his return-to-play protocols,” said Lakers coach JJ Redick. “So we don’t have, like, a target date. It’s just somewhere in that general timeline. We hope that he’s kind of checked all the boxes and is going to be back sometime in that second or third week in November.”

McMenamin notes that once James appears in his first game, he will officially become the first player to have played 23 seasons in the NBA.

Lakers Are Off To Their Best Start Since Championship Season

In 70 games with the Lakers last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 34.9 minutes per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

The four-time MVP turns 41 in December.

With James sidelined, the Lakers have started the season 7-2 after Wednesday night’s 118-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs. It’s the franchise’s best start through nine games since their 2019-20 championship season.

