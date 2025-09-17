LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Play With Bryce James In NBA

An anonymous NBA executive told Lakers Daily that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wants to play with his son Bryce, who will play for the University of Arizona and will be draft-eligible in 2026.

“I think LeBron plays one or two more seasons unless the Lakers win it all next year,” the league executive said. “Bryce [James] will be eligible for the 2026 draft. There are some whispers that LeBron wants to play with him too.

“We’ll see what happens, but I just can’t see LeBron retiring after next season. He’s still too good of a player to just walk away. Unless there’s a huge drop-off in his production or the Lakers win the championship, I think LeBron is playing in 2026-27.”

Lakers Selected Bronny James In Last Year’s NBA Draft

LeBron James, who turns 41 in December, will enter his 23rd NBA season in the fall.

The four-time MVP averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks for the Lakers last season in 70 games. He finished sixth in MVP voting and made the All-NBA Second Team.

James signed a two-year, $101.4 million contract with the Lakers in July 2024. Earlier this offseason, he exercised his $52.62 million player option for the upcoming season. His deal also includes a no-trade clause.

The Lakers selected Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, 55th overall in the 2024 draft. Last October, the pair became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together.

In the Lakers’ 2024-25 season opener, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were seated courtside at Crypto.com Arena to witness the same history they made in Major League Baseball. The two sluggers played 51 games together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 as baseball’s first father-son duo.

LeBron James Could Retire With Another Team

Regarding how long LeBron James will play, no one knows for sure.

“As far as LeBron’s future, I know there’s a lot of speculation. Based on my conversations, I honestly think they don’t know,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said last week on “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“As far as I know, he’s honestly going year to year. Could this be his last year? Yes. Will it be his last year? I don’t know. Does he know right now? Maybe. But my interpretation is that it has not been established. He will see where he’s at at the end of the year.”

If this latest rumor is true, LeBron will remain an active NBA player until at least 2027. But unfortunately for Lakers fans, this upcoming season could be his last one with the Purple and Gold.