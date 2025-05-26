Not only did LeBron James conquer his 21st consecutive All-NBA selection last week, when the league announced their first-, second- and third-team honorees, earning another page in the history books. In doing so, he even broke his own record of being the oldest player to be selected on an All-NBA squad.

The 40-year-old was chosen in this season’s All-NBA Second Team, next to another group of elite superstars consisted of Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Evan Mobley. The veteran took to social media to respond to his most recent accomplishment.

“ALL NBA at 40!!” LeBron posted on his instagram account, as he hopes to continue building his legacy next season with the Lakers. “Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾”

Even though this campaign his scoring averages took a slight step back, he still posted 24.4 points per contest, which are the fewest since his rookie season. With the other departments, he remained efficient with 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, along with his impressive 51.3% shooting from the field.

Believe it or not, during his 22nd NBA season he competed in 70 regular-season matches, which are his second-most since he played in every game eight years ago. The only season he did not earn an All-NBA honor was during his rookie campaign with the Cavaliers.

As a veteran and father, the 40-year-old recently enjoyed his son Bryce’s high school graduation, as the teenager received his high school diploma from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles this weekend. He recently contributed to his team’s CIF Division I state title with a victory over Lincoln from Stockton.

“So proud of you and all the hard work you’ve done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you stink!!” said Savannah James, who is Bryce’s mom.