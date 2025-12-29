LeBron James Says He’s Still Winning His Battle With Father Time

Nearing 41, LeBron Feels Strong

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James doesn’t shy away from questions about aging as he approaches his 41st birthday. After a recent win over the Sacramento Kings, James addressed the idea of slowing down in his 23rd NBA season and made it clear he still feels capable of competing at a high level. Two days before turning 41, he told reporters that he sees himself as “kicking Father Time’s ass on the back nine.”

The phrase comes from the final stretch of a golf course, implying that he’s still winning the long battle against aging. James referenced a Nike commercial from a few years ago that featured him trying to beat “Father Time,” and he connected that image to his current play.

Solid Performance in Latest Game

In the Lakers’ 125–101 victory over Sacramento, James delivered one of his most efficient scoring nights of the season. He scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting, helping snap a short skid for Los Angeles. The performance showed he can still lead the charge, even if his role has changed with Luka Dončić emerging as the primary offensive creator.

James missed the start of this season while dealing with sciatica, a painful nerve issue that kept him out for an extended stretch. He also sat a few games in late November and early December. Those setbacks limited his availability but did not prevent him from returning and producing at a high level.

“I’m in a battle with [Father Time] and I would like to say I’m kicking his ass on the back nine” – LeBron James, two days before his 41st birthday, on testing his limits in his 23rd season pic.twitter.com/FcuvqLJn1L — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2025

Numbers Still Impressive

Even with a slower start, James has shown he can still impact games. Over his last few outings, he has averaged well over 20 points, with solid rebound and assist totals. These numbers might be down from peak LeBron, but they remain impressive for a player in his fifth decade of life.

James also emphasized that the Lakers need collective effort from all five starters and the bench, not just himself and Dončić, to find consistency in a competitive Western Conference.

Longevity and Legacy

What makes James’ battle with Father Time remarkable is how many high-level seasons he’s played. Few athletes in any sport sustain excellence for two decades. As long as he continues to produce and remain healthy, he will keep defying expectations about age and performance in the NBA.

James hasn’t announced any future plans beyond this season. For now, he wants to keep competing and help the Lakers chase playoff positioning. If he truly is on the “back nine” of his career, he’s making his time count with elite play and leadership.