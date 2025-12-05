LeBron James Shrugs Off End of Legendary Scoring Streak

LeBron James saw his NBA-record streak of 1,297 straight regular-season games scoring at least 10 points come to an end but he didn’t flinch. The 40-year-old star finished with only eight points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors. Instead of chasing another mark, he opted to make the game-winning play.

James told reporters he ended the streak in “the best way” by helping his team win.

A Streak Nearly Two Decades in the Making

That streak began on January 6, 2007. It spanned almost 19 years, covered multiple teams, and survived changes in teammates, roles, and coaching staff.

Over that run, he set a standard for consistency few will match. The next-closest he has now left trailing is well over four hundred games behind.

The Night Everything Changed

On Thursday, James shot 4-of-17 from the field and missed all five three-point attempts. With the game tied and seconds remaining, he drove inside, drew the defense, and passed out to Rui Hachimura. Hachimura nailed the corner three giving the Lakers the win and officially ending the streak.

Afterward, James simply said, “None. We won.”

He followed his career-long philosophy: make the right play. As teammate Austin Reaves put it, that decision showed basketball IQ and leadership.

What the End of the Streak Means

The streak’s end carries weight more symbolic than strategic. The Lakers remain a top-tier Western Conference team. Their 16–5 record and path toward the playoffs shows the franchise remains elite.

Still, the end of an era resonates. For almost 20 years, James delivered double-digit scoring night after night. He never wavered. Few players in NBA history will match that kind of sustained dominance and reliability.

But for now, James proved he values team success over personal milestones. That mindset and that assist may matter more than any streak ever could.