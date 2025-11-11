LeBron James to Practice with South Bay Lakers as Return Nears

Next Step Toward His Comeback



LeBron James will take another step toward returning to the court this week. The 40-year-old star plans to practice with the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, as he prepares for his 23rd NBA season.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick announced the plan before Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. He first said James was “literally practicing with South Bay today,” but the team later clarified that the workout will happen later this week because South Bay had the day off.

Recovering from Sciatica



James hasn’t played or practiced this season while recovering from sciatica, which began early in training camp. The Lakers have not shared a firm return date. James hasn’t spoken much with reporters since media day in late September.

Even without him, Los Angeles opened the season strong at 7–2. The team has dealt with several injuries, including to Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, but has stayed competitive in the Western Conference.

Road Trip and Return Timeline



After a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend, the Lakers continued their five-game road trip in Charlotte. James is not traveling with the team. Reaves, however, returned to action Monday after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

The Lakers’ next home game is November 18 against the Utah Jazz. That matchup could mark James’ return if his recovery keeps progressing.

Chasing History



When he finally plays, James will set a new NBA record for most seasons played. The league’s all-time leading scorer began his career in 2003 — less than a year before his son Bronny was born. Now, the two share a Lakers locker room.

James continues to push through rehab and conditioning work, focused on proving that even after two decades, he still belongs among basketball’s best.