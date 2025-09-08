LeBron James Undecided On When He’ll Retire From The NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to enter his 23rd NBA season this fall, and the four-time MVP has yet to drop hints on when he’ll finally announce his retirement.

“As far as LeBron’s future, I know there’s a lot of speculation. Based on my conversations, I honestly think they don’t know,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“As far as I know, he’s honestly going year to year. Could this be his last year? Yes. Will it be his last year? I don’t know. Does he know right now? Maybe. But my interpretation is that it has not been established. He will see where he’s at at the end of the year.”

LeBron James Could Leave Lakers In 2026

Even if this is not James’ last year in the NBA, it could be his last with the Lakers.

In June, Paul provided a statement to ESPN’s Shams Charania after James exercised his $52.6 million option to remain with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season, stating:

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.

“We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with [governor] Jeanie [Buss] and [general manager] Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. And we do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.”

Paul’s statement led to speculation that James could potentially ask for a trade later this summer if he was not satisfied with the Lakers’ offseason moves.

Warriors Have Inquired About James On Multiple Occasions

Last month, NBA insider Jake Fischer also reported that the Golden State Warriors contacted the Lakers “on multiple occasions over the past 18 months” to express interest in a trade for James.

“As long as LeBron James’ future in Los Angeles remains uncertain, Golden State will undoubtedly be mentioned as a potential James suitor,” Fischer wrote.

“I’m told that the Warriors have called the Lakers on multiple occasions over the past 18 months to see whether there is any trade pathway to pairing James with Stephen Curry, who roughly a year ago at this time was teaming with LeBron for the United States senior men’s national team on its run to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.”

All has been quiet on the James trade front since July.

James signed a two-year, $101.4 million contract with the Lakers in July 2024. His deal includes a no-trade clause, which the 21-time All-Star would have to waive if he wanted a trade in the months ahead.

Another option for James is hitting free agency next summer.

The Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks are all expected to pursue James when his current contract expires after the 2025-26 season.