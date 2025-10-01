LeBron James wants the Lakers to be ‘cautious’ as he enters his 23rd season

In the 2025-26 season, Lakers’ LeBron James will once again make NBA history. The 40-year-old has broken numerous records over the years. When James takes the court in October, it will be his 23rd professional season in the NBA.

That breaks a tie he had with Hall of Famer Vince Carter. At this stage in his career, James knows his time left in the league is limited. He wants to make the most of his partnership with Luka Doncic. Recently, LeBron James spoke with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The 21-time all-star discussed the importance of the Lakers being “cautious” as he enters his 23rd professional season.

LeBron wants to be at his best when the postseason starts for Los Angeles

LeBron James Opens Up On Preparing For 23rd Season, Pushing Lakers To Take “Cautious” Approach https://t.co/XfL08CuVgp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 1, 2025



While he’s still in the league, it’s hard to appreciate just how dominant LeBron James is heading into year 23. The level at which he performs this late in his career is unmatched. Earlier, we mentioned how James broke a tie he had with Vince Carter for the most professional seasons. In year 22, Carter averaged 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Hawks. That is minuscule compared to James’ output from year 22.

During his 2024-25 campaign with the Lakers, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He started 70 games for Los Angeles last year. To produce at that level, James has to work incredibly hard. It takes even more time and commitment later in his career to stay healthy.

“LeBron’s camp has spoken to the Lakers and they said, let’s be overly cautious with LeBron [James].” —@mcten on the Lakers going into the 2025-26 NBA season pic.twitter.com/mCsMf2np49 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 30, 2025

Recently, the four-time NBA champion spoke with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. According to members of James’ camp, they want the Lakers to take an “overly cautious” approach with James. The toll of the regular season can take a lot out of James this late in his career. Both parties want to ensure that James will be available in the long run.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted that fans shouldn’t expect to see much from James in the preseason. He will turn 41 years old in December, and his camp wants to ensure his health. In the past, the Lakers did not have the luxury of letting James take a small step back to keep him fresh. Los Angeles can do that with Luka Doncic on their roster. Doncic is 26 and can carry the Lakers in 2025-26. Additionally, the team has Austin Reaves, whom they can rely on as well. How far can LeBron James take this Lakers squad?