LeBron Nears Return as Lakers Stay Hot Without Him

Cleared for Contact, But Not Quite Ready



The Los Angeles Lakers received positive news this week as LeBron James has been cleared for contact basketball activity, according to a team statement Thursday. The 40-year-old forward continues to recover from sciatica, a nerve issue that has kept him sidelined through the early part of the season.

The Lakers said James will be reevaluated in one to two weeks by team doctors. That means his return could come soon, but the exact date remains uncertain.

Mid-November Still the Target



NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported that James will not travel with the team on its upcoming five-game road trip. Team personnel still believe his debut will come around mid-November, Charania said.

That timeline lines up with the Lakers’ home game against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 18, which could mark his first appearance of the season. However, Los Angeles doesn’t play again until Nov. 23 in Utah, giving the team flexibility to extend his recovery if needed.

Coach Redick: No Exact Return Date Yet



Head coach JJ Redick made it clear that the Lakers won’t rush their star back into action.

“Obviously, this thing has to continue to progress with all of his return-to-play protocols,” Redick told reporters last week. “So we don’t have, like, a target date. It’s just somewhere in that general timeline. We hope that he’s kind of checked all the boxes and is going to be back sometime in that second or third week in November.”

Strong Start Reduces Pressure



The Lakers have thrived even without their leader, opening the season 7–2. Their depth and improved defense have allowed them to maintain momentum while James recovers. That record also gives the team no reason to take risks with his health.

James is entering his 23rd NBA season, an all-time record, and the Lakers want to make sure he’s fully ready before returning to full competition.

Lakers have six games in the next two weeks. If LeBron doesn’t come back before that, he’ll have missed the first 15 games — running right up against that 65-game threshold for year-end awards eligibility. There hasn’t been an All-NBA team without LeBron’s name on it since 2004. https://t.co/TbrHCW39Pd — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 6, 2025

The Bottom Line



If his recovery continues smoothly, fans could see LeBron back as early as Nov. 18. But the Lakers might prefer to wait until Nov. 23 to ensure he’s at full strength for the long season ahead.