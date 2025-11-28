LeBron Details His Son’s Development

With the Los Angeles Lakers battling injuries, Bronny James has earned more opportunities to show growth early in his NBA career. On the latest episode of Mind the Game, Steve Nash asked LeBron James how he views Bronny’s development so far.

“It’s been great,” LeBron said. “Not only as a father, but just as a student of the game. To see someone kind of use what he was able to do last year in the G-League, use that, get more comfortable, then go into summer league and be even more comfortable. And when his time has been called this year, just continue to feel good about it.”

LeBron emphasized that young players improve most by gaining consistent minutes. “You get better with the speed, you get better with the strength, you get better with everything,” he said.

Proud Moments on the Court

LeBron highlighted a recent back-to-back stretch as a key milestone for Bronny. Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 3, Bronny scored five points and tied a career-high with six assists.

“I was just super proud of him,” LeBron said. “To not only play well at home and then have a back-to-back in a tough environment in Portland and then do it again. That’s what the NBA is all about.”

Balancing Fatherhood and Leadership

Nash asked how LeBron balances being a teammate and a parent. James admitted that the line is “fine,” but clear.

“When we’re in practice and in games … it’s the leadership,” he said. “We have our side time where I can tell him about what I’ve seen. But I just want him to—he has to walk his own journey.”

LeBron added that real experience will shape Bronny’s growth. “I want him to walk through the fire as well. It’s going to be the best teacher for him.”

Opportunity Ahead vs. Mavericks

Bronny’s season averages—1.9 points and 1.7 assists in 11 games—are modest, yet his impact has come through defensive energy and steady ball movement. With Marcus Smart doubtful due to back spasms and guard depth thin, Bronny may see meaningful minutes in tonight’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

As LeBron noted, Bronny’s dedication stands out. “He loves the work,” James said. That commitment may give the rookie another chance to prove himself on a big stage.