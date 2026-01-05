Phone Call Interrupts Recording

During a recent taping of the “Mind the Game” podcast featuring LeBron James and Steve Nash, something unexpected happened. LeBron’s mother, Gloria James, popped up on FaceTime while the two were deep in conversation. The moment was so genuine that LeBron paused the episode to take the call live.

As soon as the phone rang, James joked that he “had to answer” because Gloria wouldn’t take no for an answer. She reminded him, with a smile in her voice, “You better answer!” That simple line became one of the funniest and most replayed moments from the show’s latest episode.

A Genuine Family Moment

Instead of shying away, LeBron turned the camera so Nash and the audience could see his mother. Gloria waved and added light energy to the set. Nash grinned and suggested that she should be a guest on the podcast someday, a comment that drew laughs and applause.

For fans, this unscripted cameo offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of a player who has spent more than two decades in the public eye. Given how much Gloria supported her son early in his life and career, many feel her appearance added heartfelt context to the discussion rather than just comic relief.

Background on Mind the Game

The Mind the Game podcast blends basketball analysis with candid conversations. James and Nash dig into strategy, career stories, and behind-the-scenes history from the NBA. During this season, Nash has co-hosted with LeBron after stepping in for former co-host JJ Redick. Together, LeBron and Nash have built a relaxed, knowledgeable dynamic that sets this show apart from typical sports media panels.

LeBron’s willingness to handle a live interruption with humor reflects how comfortable he has become as a media presence beyond the court. He joked with his mom, teased Nash about future guests, and turned what could have been a distraction into a memorable spot in the podcast.

Fans and Future Episodes

Social media buzzed after the clip surfaced, with many fans calling for Gloria to get her own segment. Commentators also praised how Nash reacted, keeping the conversation light and on track. If Gloria ever appears as a formal guest, listeners can expect warm stories and plenty of laughs.

In future episodes, fans may look forward to more unscripted moments like this one — a reminder that even elite athletes share everyday moments with the people who matter most.