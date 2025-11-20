LeBron’s Return Comes With a Symbolic Torch-Passing to Dončić

LeBron James returned to the court Tuesday night and made history once again. The Los Angeles Lakers star became the first player ever to appear in an NBA 23rd season during the team’s 140–126 win over the Utah Jazz. After missing the first month of the season with sciatica, James finally stepped back onto the floor—and made a meaningful gesture toward his new co-star.

A Symbolic Passing of the Torch

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, James pushed for Luka Dončić to be introduced last during the starting lineup announcements. James, who turns 41 on Dec. 30, was introduced first and received a loud ovation inside Crypto.com Arena. Dončić, now the franchise centerpiece at just 26 years old, closed the introductions the way a team’s primary star usually does.

It wasn’t a dramatic moment, but it was certainly intentional. Lineup introductions traditionally end with the face of the franchise, and James choosing that spot for Dončić signals a shift that many expected after last season’s blockbuster trade with Dallas. The move served as a public salute from the NBA’s all-time scoring leader to the player who will lead the Lakers into the future.

LeBron James announced first in starting lineup intros. Luka Doncic announced last pic.twitter.com/NvkbuvelPj — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 19, 2025

Both Stars Shine in the Win

James delivered a composed and efficient debut. He finished with 11 points and 12 assists, guiding the offense and showing little rust despite the month-long absence. His playmaking stabilized the Lakers early and helped create clean shots for teammates.

Dončić, meanwhile, showed exactly why the Lakers made the bold trade. He produced 37 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and four steals in a dominant performance. Although he committed eight turnovers, his scoring and creativity powered Los Angeles throughout the night. Dončić is averaging 34.4 points per game this season, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s elite offensive forces.

A New Era Takes Shape

James is nearing the end of a legendary career, and Dončić is entering his prime. Tuesday offered a rare moment where those paths crossed clearly. The gesture during introductions won’t change the standings, but it acknowledged the direction of the franchise in a respectful, symbolic way.

With both stars healthy, the Lakers now move forward with a blend of history, talent, and transition—exactly the mix Los Angeles hoped for when they paired two generational players.