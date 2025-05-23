Liberty Set WNBA Regular-Season Record With 19 3s Against Sky

The defending champion New York Liberty broke the WNBA regular-season record by making 19 3-pointers in a 99-74 victory over the Chicago Sky on Thursday night. Eight of nine Liberty players who attempted a triple made at least one as the team finished 19-for-34 (56%) shooting.

Liberty Broke Previous WNBA Record Of 18 3s

The previous WNBA regular-season record was 18 3-pointers, which had been reached six times, most recently by the Liberty themselves last season. The Las Vegas Aces made 23 3s in a playoff game in 2022.

Natasha Cloud led New York with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Kennedy Burke made all four of her 3-point attempts to finish with 17 points off the bench, while Sabrina Ionescu added two 3s and scored 16 points.

Breanna Stewart also put up 12 points and hit two 3s, and Jonquel Jones had 11 points and drilled two 3s as well.

🔥 ALL. 19. TRIPLES. 🔥 The Liberty made history in Chicago setting a new game record… now relive every single one from deep! pic.twitter.com/Su45gXBMOW — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2025

The record-setting 3 came with 1:34 remaining when Burke found herself open at the top of the key. Burke revealed after the game that she was unaware that the team was chasing a record.

“I really didn’t [know],” Burke said. “I just got the ball and shot it because I was wide open. That’s my role on the team, just to shoot when I’m open.”

Chicago’s Angel Reese Was 0-For-8 Shooting

Meanwhile, Rachel Banham led Chicago with 15 points. Fourteen-year veteran Courtney Vandersloot, who played for New York last season when the Liberty won their first WNBA championship, scored 14 for the Sky.

Chicago’s Angel Reese was 0-for-8 shooting and scored two points. It was the first time since 2021 that she failed to make at least one basket, ending a streak of 136 games for college and pro.

Reese went 0-of-6 for Maryland in a 2021 Sweet 16 loss to Texas. She had 12 rebounds, eight on offense, and five of Chicago’s 23 turnovers.

The Liberty led 28-23 at the end of the opening quarter and led 53-32 at the half. Chicago scored the first eight points of the third quarter but was never closer than that 13-point deficit.

New York shot 55% overall and made 16-of-17 free throws. Chicago finished 25-of-69 (36.2%) shooting from the floor, 11-of-27 (40.7%) from deep, and just 13-of-25 (52%) at the foul line.

The Liberty are now off to a 2-0 start to the season with both wins coming by double digits. Up next is a road trip against the Indiana Fever.

New York and Indiana will face off on CBS on Saturday, with tip off set for 1 p.m. ET.