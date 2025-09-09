Long-Term Outlook For Trae Young With Hawks Reportedly ‘Murky’

Appearing on “The Hoop Collective” podcast Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon reported that Trae Young’s future with the Atlanta Hawks is “murky” at this juncture.

“The long-term outlook for Trae Young in Atlanta is murky at the minimum at this point. This is a guy who has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks for seven years,” MacMahon said.

“His offensive production has been elite. But there are question marks about whether this is going to, you know, be a long-term marriage.”

Hawks, Trae Young To Not Engage In Extension Talks This Summer

Had Young been named All-NBA last season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension this summer. Neither Luka Doncic nor De’Aaron Fox signed such a deal this offseason.

However, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Aug. 10 that “league sources tell me there are no plans for Young and the Hawks to engage in extension talks this summer.”

“Sources say Young’s side has actually been resigned for some time to the prospect of seeing out the final guaranteed year on his current contract rather than securing an extension, like his current contract, worth in excess of $200 million. He’d then have to make a decision about his $49 million player option for 2026-27,” Fischer added.

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported last month on NBA Today that NBA executives have been “closely watching and monitoring” the long-term status of Young.

Although trade rumors will likely heat up if Young and the Hawks are unable to come to terms on a new extension, the four-time All-Star appears committed to Atlanta.

“But Trae Young, by all accounts I’m told is locked in,” Charania reported. “He’s excited about this team. He really believes this team is as close to that team that made it to the Eastern Conference finals. If there is no extension, I would not be surprised if he just waits until the 2026 summer.”

Atlanta Acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Added Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Hawks are expected to take a wait-and-see approach for Young’s contract situation.

After all, Atlanta had several departures this offseason, including Clint Capela, Georges Niang, Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, and Larry Nance Jr.

As for roster upgrades, the Hawks acquired star center Kristaps Porzingis as part of a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and agreed to a four-year, $62 million sign-and-trade deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for veteran guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Atlanta has failed to make the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and the team hasn’t made it out of the first round since upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of its 2021 second-round series.

In 76 games with the Hawks last season, Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, a career high and league-leading 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36 minutes per contest.