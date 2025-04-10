Lonzo Ball hosted the family of the donor for his knee transplant surgery when the Chicago Bulls welcomed the Miami Heat to town Wednesday night.

In February 2023, Alex Reinhardt passed away at the age of 20. His family was told his tissue donation went to “an elite athlete.” It was only last week they learned the athlete is Ball.

Ball played this season for the first time since 2021-22. In March of 2023, he had both a cartilage and meniscus transplant to repair his left knee.

“There was no more meniscus left, and bone on bone was rubbing,” Ball said on his podcast, ‘The WAE Show.’ “The cartilage was gone and the bone was messed up, so I had to get a new meniscus from a donor. I had to get a bone allograft, and I had to get some new cartilage put in as well.”

Still only 27, Ball suited up for 35 games this season and showed flashes of his former defensive wizard self. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 22 minutes per game. He also shot 34.4 percent from the 3-point line.

When asked to reflect on the surgery and the contributions of the Reinhardt family, Ball said, “it changed my life.”

Ball’s Return One Of League’s Best Feel Good Stories

Two years ago, it felt as though Ball’s career may be over.

The manner in which he has persevered to find a way back to playing the game he loves is nothing short of inspirational.

Earlier this season, it was a sight to behold when the Bulls faced the Charlotte Hornets and he was able to play against his brother, LaMelo Ball, in a game for the first time since November 2021. LiAngelo Ball was also in attendance, making for a wholesome family affair.

Unfortunately, Ball hasn’t played since Feb. 28 due to a wrist sprain. The positive is the issue has nothing to do with his knees.