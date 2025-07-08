You could say that Lonzo Ball would likely be entering the prime of his career, it is wasn’t for his two-year absence due to a knee injury that lingered into a long-line of complications. The former No. 2 overall pick, who even though about retirement, now says he’s thankful to even be playing at all.

Following his most recent offseason trade from Chicago to Cleveland, he’s even dreaming of the first NBA championship of his career. The Bulls decided to trade him to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, as they expect Ball to be a backup point guard behind Darius Garland.

With Long’s addition, the Ohio club has just added more depth to their backcourt. “Just playing, competing for a ring,” the player recently said during an interview on the What an Experience podcast.

The 27-year-old is convinced that he should only strive for the top. “I feel like that should be the goal. I feel like that is the goal. Happy to get over there, get started, meet everybody, get familiar with everything and take it as far as we can,” he expressed.

Last year, Cleveland had one of the strongest regular seasons in the franchise’s history, but failed to impress during the playoffs. Their disappointing early exit just went to show how badly they needed veteran depth, especially in the point-guard rotation department.

It is important to mention that Lonzo is still not entirely trustworthy from a health perspective, as he’s yet to start for an entire season. “It’s just a blessing, to be honest,” said Ball, who only played in 35 games during the past campaign. “Everybody keeps asking me how I feel about the trade.”

He then added: “I’m like, I’m happy to still be playing anywhere, let alone a team that has a real chance to win a ring. My whole life I’ve been playing the right brand of basketball, and that’s to win games. I feel like I’m going to a great situation, and I just want to play my role and do what I can to help.”