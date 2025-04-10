Mattel Inc. just unveiled their first-ever male athlete Ken, inspired by none other than LeBron James. The NBA superstar became the first professional player to own his own doll, which kicks off the toy manufacturer’s “Kenbassador” series.

Last year, the campaign started off with nine female athletes, including tennis legend Venus Williams. “As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” said the Lakers forward.

“Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to,” LeBron added. “That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence.”

The depiction of James sure hit the spot, as the doll uses headphones, wears sunglasses, and has a blue-and-white letterman’s jacket with “LJ” on the left, plus his number 23 on the right sleeve. On the back, the words “Just a kid from Akron” appear underneath, while he has a T-shirt that says “We Are Family.”

While the doll is set to go on sale next Monday at a $75 cost, the Associated Press produced a video of the 40-year-old seeing the doll for the first time. He immediately called the product “dope,” showing his excitement over the campaign.

During the video, he finds way to improve his own doll. “OK, now we ready,” James expressed with excitement, as he works on the toy. “I mean, he might need to do a little lifting. Legs look a little skinny. Little fraily little fellow. Nah, that’s dope.”

Mattel’s senior vice president explained how Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” Krista Berger said.