Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum expects to retire from the NBA after next season.

The Frenchman has been one of the best role players of his generation and just completed his 17th year in the league. During that time, he has represented the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Batum’s admission the end of his NBA career is near came during an interview with BeinSports.

“There’s a very, very good chance that the next season will be my last,” Batum said.

The 36-year-old is currently under contract with the Clippers and has a year remaining on his deal. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17 minutes per game this past season.

Last summer, Batum retired from the French national team after it lost in the Olympic gold medal game. The Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of these playoffs in seven games.

Batum Will Go Down As A French Legend

Captain of the French team during the Olympics, Batum is someone who has helped carry the torch of his generation of French basketball along with Tony Parker.

He was selected 25th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. Batum was viewed as one of those prized lanky forwards who could defend multiple positions and knock down threes.

Batum was a part of some fun Blazers teams, including playing alongside LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard. He also helped the Hornets make their lone playoff appearance of the last 11 years during the 2015-16 season.

There may not be enough credit given to what Batum has offered over the course of his career, owing to the lack of playoff moments the likes of Robert Horry, Derek Fisher and Danny Green can boast about.

He can certainly feel good about who carries the torch for French basketball now, though. Victor Wembanyama is a once in a generation — perhaps lifetime — talent who is already being viewed as one of the faces of the NBA.