Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht will play in summer league

The Los Angeles Lakers were involved in two massive trades last season. However, only one of the deals was completed. On February 6th, the Lakers traded 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht to the Hornets.

In return, Los Angeles was set to receive big man Mark Williams. The team was searching for a lob-threat center to pair with Luka Doncic. Despite their interest, the Lakers rescinded the trade due to a failed physical by Mark Williams. Dalton Knecht stayed with Los Angeles, and that’s where he played his entire rookie season. Lakers insider Raj Chipalu reported that Dalton Knecht is expected to play in summer league ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Dalton Knecht hopes to showcase his improvements during summer league

🚨 Dalton Knecht will play in Summer League, via @RajChipalu Bronny James

Dalton Knecht

Adou Thiero

Julian Reese Lakers 2025 Summer League team is must-watch TV. 🍿 https://t.co/l1gCjsCGIT — Lakers Better (@LakersBetter) June 28, 2025



With the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Lakers selected Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee. The 24-year-old was a sharp-shooting SF at the collegiate level. Knecht shot .397% from beyond the arc during his lone season with the Volunteers. During his rookie season with the Lakers, Dalton Knecht played in 78 of their 82 games and made 16 starts.

He averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, Knecht shot .373% from beyond the arc as a rookie. While Knecht showed signs of being NBA-ready, there was still inconsistency in his game. Knecht is a better shooter than his averages from the 2024-25 season. Additionally, he needs to improve in his perimeter defense.

That’s why the former first-round pick will play in summer league to help refine his game. This will be the second consecutive season that the former Tennessee Volunteer is playing in summer league. Bronny James, Adou Thiero, and Julian Reese will join Knecht this month. Thiero was a 2025 second-round pick by the Lakers. If Knecht can become a two-way player for the Lakers, he’ll become even more valuable.

It’s not uncommon to see a second-year player make an appearance in summer league. Dalton Knecht should take this as an opportunity to develop and showcase his skills to the team. Dalton Knecht played in 78 regular-season games as a rookie. He saw plenty of action with the Lakers, but there is still work to be done. Finding consistency in his shooting and improving as an all-around defender are key for Knecht this offseason.