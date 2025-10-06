LeBron James released a video on his social media accounts teasing “The Second Decision” and the online NBA community has had a field day with it.

There is speculation James may be teasing his retirement. Others are more skeptical and anticipate some sort of commercial partnership.

James is turning 41 in December and entering a record-setting 23rd NBA season. It will be his seventh as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2010, James stunned the basketball world by announcing his decision to depart his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat on national television. It’s a moment that immediately backfired and turned Cleveland fans against him in an extremely passionate way.

It wasn’t until he returned to the Cavs in 2014 that all was set right. James memorably delivered on his promise of a title for Cleveland by winning it all in 2016. The Cavaliers overturned a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors to secure the championship.

This “Second Decision” is expected to be made Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST.

The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision pic.twitter.com/1uop8sIU25 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2025

Case For James Teasing An Advertisement

There is a plausible case for James making an off-court announcement.

James has an existing partnership with Amazon and did an ad for the company last year. Prime Day begins Oct. 7, which coincides with his announcement.

As of 4:30 p.m. EST, the clip has over 12.5 million views on Twitter/X. If it is indeed for Amazon, whatever it paid him for the endorsement would be well worthwhile.

On the other hand, last year’s teaser included the hashtag #Ad. There is no hashtag of that, just #TheSecondDecision. The post also includes the salute emoji and a crown.

James is currently out of preseason action with a glute injury.