Loyola-Chicago To Honor Sister Jean With Jersey Patch

Loyola-Chicago men’s basketball players will wear a patch on their jerseys this season to honor Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved, longtime chaplain who died earlier this month.

Loyola announced its plans Tuesday in a social media post with the caption, “Our biggest fan will be with us all season long.”

Our biggest fan will be with us all season long 💛🐺🏀 pic.twitter.com/YZ1tZfUSwL — Loyola Men’s Basketball (@RamblersMBB) October 29, 2025



Sister Jean — born Dolores Bertha Schmidt on Aug. 21, 1919, then taking the name Sister Jean Dolores in 1937 — joined the staff at Loyola-Chicago in 1991.

“Loyola University Chicago is greatly saddened to confirm the death of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM,” Loyola Chicago wrote in a statement earlier this month.

“This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.”

Sister Jean Joined Loyola-Chicago Men’s Basketball Team In 1994

In 1994, Sister Jean became part of the basketball team, first as an academic adviser, then transitioning to chaplain. Health issues caused her to step down from her role in August.

“Sports are very important because they help develop life skills. And during those life skills, you’re also talking about faith and purpose,” she said after she was named chaplain of the men’s team.

More importantly, Sister Jean was the Ramblers’ No. 1 fan.

That was on display during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when the No. 11-ranked Ramblers went on an incredible run to the Final Four before losing to Michigan.

Sister Jean, who was 98 at the time, was with the team along the way, praying for the team and its opponents before each game. The program also rolled out Sister Jean bobbleheads for support.

“In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff,” Loyola president Mark C. Reed said.

“While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community, and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us.”

The university said Sister Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanne Tidwell, and her niece, Jan Schmidt.

Loyola-Chicago opens its season Monday at home against Cleveland State.