Luka Doncic Declines To Address Mavs Firing Nico Harrison, Focused On Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was asked to comment on Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont’s decision to fire president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday.

Nico Harrison Traded Luka Doncic To Lakers

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Harrison first approached Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka with the trade proposal in January.

After weeks of negotiating, Harrison shocked the basketball world in February when he traded Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Los Angeles’ 2029 first-round pick.

It would be a massive understatement to say that the trade was controversial.

The move ultimately led to Mavs fans boycotting the team and protesting outside the American Airlines Center, as well as inside the arena during games.

“Fire Nico!” chants could be heard all throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“Right now I’m just focused on the Lakers. No further comments.” – Luka Doncic when asked if he could ever see himself playing for Dallas again, now that Nico Harrison was dismissed. pic.twitter.com/rJr4xoslGb — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 13, 2025



Following the Lakers’ 121-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, Doncic was asked for his reaction to Harrison’s dismissal.

“The city of Dallas, the fans, the players, they’ll always have a special place in my heart,” Doncic said. “I thought I was going to stay there forever, but I didn’t. So that will always be a special place for me.

“I will always call it home, but right now, I’m focused on the Lakers and trying to move on. But obviously, always there will be a part of me there. “But just trying to move on and focus on what I’m doing here.”

Doncic Has Already Made NBA History With Lakers

Doncic, who was acquired by the Mavericks in a 2018 NBA draft night trade with the Atlanta Hawks, went on to become Rookie of the Year and was a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA member, one-time scoring champion, and the 2024 Western Conference finals MVP with his former team.

Maxi Kleber, who was included by the Mavericks to help match salaries, also was asked for his reaction to the Harrison news after the Lakers’ morning shootaround session.

“It’s a fast business, man,” Kleber said, per McMenamin. “Players, GMs, coaches, everybody. So always got to be ready for the next move.”

Through eight appearances (all starts) this season, Doncic has averaged a career-high 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 36.6 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 47.6/30.8/77.5.

Doncic became the only player in NBA history other than Wilt Chamberlain to put up 40 points in three straight games to begin the season. Chamberlain did it twice: seven straight games in 1962-63 and five straight in 1961-62.

That record was set after Donic had already made Lakers history by posting 92 points through the first two games to begin the season, shattering Jerry West’s 56-year franchise record of 81.

Doncic Struggled Against Thunder

While Doncic has been off to a phenomenal start in his first full season with the Lakers, he was held to under 20 points against the Thunder in Wednesday’s loss.

Doncic recorded a season-low 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four turnovers. He also finished just 7-for-20 (35%) shooting from the field and 1-of-7 (14.3%) from 3-point territory.

The Lakers were outscored by 31 points in the 33 minutes Doncic was on the court. Their 32-point deficit at halftime was the most Doncic has ever trailed at the half in his eight-year career, per ESPN Stats & Information.

“Definitely wasn’t our best game,” Doncic said. “Probably one of the worst this season, but they did a great job. I think they all did a great job on me. They’re champions for a reason, so they showed that today. I think we need to be more ready. Obviously, it starts with me. I need to be way better than that and just got to figure [it] out.”

The Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.