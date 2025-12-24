Luka Unveils the Luka 5

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić kicked off the holiday season by unveiling his latest signature sneaker, the Luka 5 from Jordan Brand. The new shoe drops January 8, giving fans something exciting to look forward to as the Lakers push deeper into the season. The rollout included an attention-grabbing promotional video that got fans talking online.

Instead of a typical product teaser, Dončić took a playful approach. The video shows him offering mock apologies to several familiar faces around the league — including ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, former NBA big man Boban Marjanović, and NBA referees. In each clip, Luka is seen acknowledging the people he “wronged” with his elite play and antics on the court, all while highlighting the new shoes.

.@Jumpman23 officially unveiled the Jordan Luka 5, @lukadoncic’s 5th signature sneaker with the brand 👟 pic.twitter.com/t928pJuVZ6 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 24, 2025

Humor Meets Hype

Luka’s tone in the video balanced self-deprecation with confidence. He didn’t actually apologize for beating opponents; rather, he leaned into the fun side of his personality. Fans reacted strongly to the clip, sharing jokes and reactions across social media platforms.

The decision to incorporate humor into a signature shoe campaign underscores Dončić’s growing cultural impact beyond just his scoring and playmaking. It’s not every day that players roast officials and media figures in promotional material, and Luka’s light-hearted tone helped make this release stand out.

What the Luka 5 Brings

The Luka 5 serves as the next step in Dončić’s line of signature shoes with Jordan Brand. Previous models focused on ball-handling agility and on-court stability, and early previews suggest that the Luka 5 will continue that trend. These shoes aim to support explosive drives, strong lateral cuts, and elite footwork — all qualities that define Dončić’s game.