Luka Doncic Gifted Lakers Fans Free Parking For Mavericks Game

Luka Doncic provided Lakers fans free parking near Crypto.com Arena for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. The parking lot, located across from Tom’s Watch Bar in LA Live, displayed a sign that read, “Free Parking. Courtesy of Luka.”

Doncic led the Lakers to a 107-99 win on Tuesday night, recording his first triple-double in a purple and gold uniform and becoming only the third player to post a triple-double against every NBA franchise. He finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Doncic joined teammate LeBron James and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook as the only players to put up a triple-double against all 30 teams. The Slovenian superstar also spoke about playing against his former team.

Just got free parking right across the arena lol shoutout Luka!!! Incredible stuff 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Nq5mVZkCx3 — GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) February 26, 2025



“It was just a lot of emotions and not much sleep,” Doncic said. “I can’t even explain [it]. It was a different game. … Sometimes I don’t know what I was doing. … It’s not ideal. And I’m glad this game is over.”

Doncic was still trying to process being around his former teammates and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison, who stood on the sideline at midcourt during pregame warmups.

However, Doncic said he didn’t notice Harrison, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. One thing is for certain: Harrison is more welcomed in Los Angeles right now than Dallas.

Doncic Needs More Time To Move On From Trade

After the blockbuster trade, Paul Livengood of WFAA Dallas reported there was a GoFundMe started to raise money to buy billboards to let the Mavericks know how upset they were with the Doncic trade. A brewery in the area even started selling a “sell the team” beer.

In addition, Harrison released a statement regarding the hundreds of Doncic supporters who held signs criticizing him and protesting at the American Airlines Center.

“I’m sorry they’re frustrated, but it’s something that we believe in as an organization,” Harrison said. “It’s going to make us better. We believe that it sets us up to win, not only now, but also in the future. And when we win, I believe the frustration will go away.”

While Anthony Davis has likely already moved on, Doncic might need more time to let emotional wounds heal. The All-Star guard unfollowed the Mavericks on Instagram after the trade.

“It definitely will help me,” Doncic said of putting the game behind him. “It’s definitely going to help in the long [run]. … The closure is going to take a while, I think. … There was a lot of emotions. But we go little by little, and every day is better.”