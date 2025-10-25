Luka Doncic Sets Lakers Record With 92 Points Through 2 Games

After Luka Doncic scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-109 season-opener loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, he put up 49 points in the team’s 128-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Luka Doncic Broke Jerry West’s Lakers Record

Doncic’s 92 points shattered Jerry West’s 56-year franchise record of 81 points scored through the first two games of a season. The 26-year-old recorded a 40-point double-double in both games as well.

The five-time All-Star finished with 11 rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes of action, shooting 14-of-23 (60.9%) from the field, 5-for-12 (41.7%) from 3-point range, and 16-of-19 (84.2%) at the free throw line.

Doncic also became the first player in Lakers history with consecutive 40-point games to start a season and just the fourth in NBA history, joining Anthony Davis, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain.

“I wish we won the first game, but obviously it’s a good comeback,” Doncic said. “I think Minnesota is a great team. We had to do a lot to win today. But myself, I feel great. I want to win every game.”

Doncic Was Subbed Out After Reaching 49 Points

During a late timeout, with the Lakers up by 23 points and 3:29 remaining, head coach JJ Redick chastised Doncic for being stuck at 48 points, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I’m trying to get the guy 50, and yeah, I’d already given him three chances,” Redick said. “I gave a fourth chance. He gets fouled and then he blows that, too.”

Doncic missed one of his free throws with 3:05 remaining, bringing his total to 49 points, the most he has scored with the Lakers, and Redick subbed him out shortly thereafter.

In addition, the victory was big man Deandre Ayton’s first with the Lakers.

The 7-footer is glad he’s not on the opposing side of Doncic’s 40-point outing, referencing his playoff disappointments with the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks years ago.

“Just like the same way I see it when I’m on the other side — shocked,” Ayton said when asked what it was like to witness Doncic’s night. “Like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe he’s doing this. When is he going to miss?’ You know, things like that. I wanted him to get 50 tonight, though.”

The Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.