Luka Doncic has told the Los Angeles Lakers he has no intention of being patient for the front office to build a contender.

At a dinner back in May, Doncic sat with both Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick to discuss the future.

“I don’t want to wait,” Doncic told them. “I had a taste of the Finals, I am getting back there. So, let’s do whatever we can now.”

How have things played out since?

Dorian Finney-Smith, considered a key trade deadline acquisition, departed to the Houston Rockets in free agency. The Lakers rebounded by adding Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia.

Doncic showed his commitment by signing a three-year extension worth $165 million. He has also committed to a stringent diet and workout program that has him looking the fittest he has in years.

“We like the upgrades we were able to make to the roster,” Pelinka said when announcing Doncic’s extension. “But by no means are we going to be satisfied. I think every year we’re on an infinite cycle to try to improve this team and win championships, and we’ll stay committed to that work.”

Still, the Lakers look short of competing with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Lakers Have A Three-Year Plan For Doncic

The Lakers currently have their hands tied. LeBron James has a no-trade clause while Ayton, Smart, LaRavia and Jaxson Hayes can’t be traded until Dec. 15. This means, for now, their trade options are limited to what returns are possible for expiring contracts in Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent.

Is there a team that can persuade both the Lakers into a worthy deal for James and convince him to waive his no-trade clause? That appears the only real path to improvement until Dec. 15.

If James plays out the season with the Lakers and opts for a new team in 2026, he’d combine with Hachimura, Kleber and Vincent to take over $90 million off the Lakers’ books.

That would provide some interesting flexibility, but the bigger goal is to have cap room in 2027. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell could all be free agents. It’s a big if, though, considering how much the value of free agency has dwindled the last few years.

The Lakers appear to have a plan. If it doesn’t come to fruition, that’s when Doncic’s patience will really be tested.