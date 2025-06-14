Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve On Minnesota Political Shooting: ‘It’s Sickening’

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 101-78 on Saturday in a game played despite the shooting of two Democratic state legislators.

Napheesa Collier had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists but it all rang hollow in the wake of the tragedy.

Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in Minnesota’s Twin Cities region. The other representative, Jon Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot but survived. The alleged gunman is believed to have impersonated a police officer. He also had around 70 politicians on a target list.

A manhunt for primary suspect Vance Boelter, 57, is still underway as of Saturday evening.

Speaking before the game, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve acknowledged the difficult of having to play. She also confirmed that there was no consideration to cancel the game played Saturday afternoon.

The contest was first planned to celebrate Hall of Famer Seimone Augustus who was inducted last year.

“It seems pretty meaningless, certainly, hitting this close to home,” Reeve said. “Today’s a tough day all around. Basketball is what we do. We’ll go out there and do what we do. But God knows what, when our game is over, God knows what we’re going to come off the court and learn what’s happening.

“It’s sickening.”

Lynx, Timberwolves Release Statement On Minnesota Shooting

Both the Lynx and Minnesota Timberwolves released a joint statement.

“The Timberwolves and Lynx are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic numbers of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman, and her husband, Mark, and the attack of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Speaker Emerita Hortmand and Sen. Hoffman have committed their lives to serving the people of Minnesota with integrity and compassion, and this tragedy is felt across our state and beyond. Our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at this time of unimaginable grief.

“As we mourn, we stand in solidarity with all who are affected and we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a community of unity, mutual respect and peace — where public servants can do their vital work safely and without fear.”

The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and MLB’s Minnesota Twins also released statements regarding the tragedy. The Vikings said Hortman had been “a friend of the Vikings for more than 15 years.”