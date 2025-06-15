Magic Acquire Bane From Grizzlies For Caldwell-Pope, Anthony, 4 First-Round Picks

The Orlando Magic have acquired Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four first-round picks.

Memphis has now added first-round draft capital that includes Orlando’s pick this year, next year, 2028, and 2030. The 2026 pick includes swap rights with either the Washington Wizards or Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies will also have the right to swap picks in 2029, though it is top-two protected.

The Magic’s pick this year is the 16th overall selection.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond to the Orlando Magic family,” Magic President Jeff Weltman said. “Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league. We look forward to his shooting, IQ and wide-ranging skill set in helping our team take a step forward.

“Desmond’s character is held in high regard across the league and we believe he will fit seamlessly with our existing players both on and off the court.”

Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 69 games this season. He shot 48.4 percent from the field including 39.2 percent from deep. He also made 89.4 percent of his free throws.

Bane’s Fit With Magic

Turning 27 in just over a week, Bane’s fit with Orlando appears seamless on paper. The Magic have been in desperate need of a volume three-point shooter and Bane provides that in spades. He has shot 41.0 percent from three for his career on 6.3 attempts per game. Expect those attempts to go up next season.

Bane also has a solid mid-range and downhill game, something that can help grease the wheels for a sluggish Magic offense. Defensively, Bane is considered a plus-defender and will slot in next to Jalen Suggs as an intimidating defensive backcourt.

A starting lineup that includes Suggs, Bane, Wagner, and Banchero is certainly one to brag about in the East next season. Teams are clearly sensing opportunity with Jayson Tatum out and the Milwaukee Bucks without Damian Lillard. The status of the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid’s knee is also up in the air.

With the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks possibly the new cream of the crop, Orlando’s new starting lineup will feel it is in with a chance.

There are those who will say too much was surrendered, but there’s another reason so much draft capital was surrendered. That reason is to compensate Memphis for taking on Caldwell-Pope’s contract. That is now viewed as a bad contract with the 32 year old owed $21.6M next season and a player option for the same amount the year after.

Caldwell-Pope had a down year shooting just 34.2 percent on 4.3 three-point attempts per game.

Where Do Grizzlies Go From Here?

This trade puts Memphis in an interesting position moving forward. With the draft capital acquired and young pieces like Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey in place, it’s fair to wonder if this is the start of a pivot for the franchise.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both 25 years old but the trade has almost certainly made an eighth-seeded team worse in the present.

The franchise’s star point guard has nearly $127M owed to him over the next three seasons. He is eligible for a two-year extension worth $125M this summer. Jackson Jr. is set to earn $23.4M next season and is eligible for a four-year extension worth $147M beyond that.

Are these contracts the Grizzlies want to be paying for a team that may struggle to compete for a playoff spot?

Things could change in a hurry in Memphis.