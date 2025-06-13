Magic Are Favorites To Trade For Jordan Poole Over Kings, Bucks

The Orlando Magic are the favorites to trade for Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole this offseason, according to Bovada. The Magic have +550 odds, followed by the Sacramento Kings (+600), Milwaukee Bucks (+700), New Orleans Pelicans (+750), and other teams.

Magic Have All Of Their First-Round Picks In Future Seasons

The Magic finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record. They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Orlando has all 15 players under contract for next season, but for the first time since 2010-11, the team is projected to be over the luxury tax and right at the second apron.

But the Magic have cap flexibility with $24 million in non-guaranteed salary.

NBA Team Odds Orlando Magic +550 Sacramento Kings +600 Milwaukee Bucks +700 New Orleans Pelicans +750 Phoenix Suns +800 Philadelphia 76ers +1100 Chicago Bulls +1200 Minnesota Timberwolves +1200 Toronto Raptors +1400 Los Angeles Clippers +1600

Orlando also has $24 million in team options and has until June 29 to exercise the options of Moritz Wagner ($11 million), Gary Harris ($7.5 million), Caleb Houstan ($3.5 million), and Cory Joseph ($2.1 million).

So what could the Magic offer Washington for Poole?

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Magic have all of their first-round picks in future seasons and in 2026 have the more favorable first-round swap of their own and less favorable between Phoenix and Washington (if it falls between 1-8). Orlando has 13 second-rounders available as well.

Moving Harris and Houstan to accommodate Poole’s deal is a possibility.

Warriors Traded Jordan Poole To Washington In 2023

Poole, who turns 26 on June 19, was selected 28th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA draft out of the University of Michigan.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent the first four seasons of his career with Golden State, averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Poole was once among the top young NBA standouts when he helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 title, leading the league in free throw percentage (92.5%) and finishing 15th in made 3-pointers (211).

However, during the 2023 offseason, the Warriors traded Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to Washington for Chris Paul.

Poole Could Sign Three-Year, $154 Million Extension On Oct. 1

Poole went on to underachieve in his first season with the Wizards, averaging just 17.4 points on 41.3% shooting from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range after posting 20.4 points with Golden State in 2022-23.

His trade stock then climbed in 2024-25 after he averaged a career-high 20.5 points on 43.2% shooting from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Per Spotrac, Poole is set to begin the third season of his four-year, $128 million contract in 2025-26. He’s slated to make $31.48 million next season and is projected to earn $34.04 million in 2026-27.

Poole is eligible to sign up to a three-year, $154 million extension starting on Oct. 1.