Magic Declining Jett Howard’s 2026-27 Team Option

The Orlando Magic won’t exercise their fourth-year option on Jett Howard’s rookie-scale contract for the 2026-27 season, Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday.

Jett Howard To Become An Unrestricted Free Agent Next Summer

If Howard plays out the current season without being waived, Orlando’s latest move will make the 22-year-old an unrestricted free agent during the 2026 offseason.

If Howard is traded prior to February’s deadline, the Magic or his new team would not be permitted next summer to offer him a starting salary exceeding $7.33 million, the same amount of his 2026-27 option.

The 6-foot-8 Howard was selected 11th overall by Orlando in the 2023 draft out of Michigan. He’s the son of former NBA star Juwan Howard, who is currently an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

Jett Howard Preseason:

– 8.8 PTS, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL

– 44/50/100 splits Does he deserve a rotation spot? pic.twitter.com/5Cxd6phKYF — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) October 17, 2025



However, Jett Howard has yet to establish himself as a reliable rotation player at the NBA level.

In 81 career NBA regular-season games off the bench, Howard has averaged just 3.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 9.8 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 36.7/29.3/66.7.

The Magic made the decision to decline Howard’s fourth-year option due to their financial predicament. Despite declining his $7.34 million cap hit, Orlando is still projected to operate in tax apron territory in 2026-27.

Magic Exercises Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva’s Options

Per Spotrac, Paolo Banchero’s five-year, $240.7 million rookie-scale extension will take effect in 2026-27. He’s earning $15.33 million this season and is slated to make $41.5 million in the first year of his new deal.

Although Howard won’t have his 2026-27 option exercised, Orlando is picking up Anthony Black’s fourth-year option and Tristan Da Silva’s third-year option for next season, according to Beede.

Black, 21, is already exceeding expectations this season as a member of the Magic’s second unit, averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.6% from the field.

PRESS RELEASE:@OrlandoMagic exercise team options on @AnthonyBlack24_ and Tristan da Silva pic.twitter.com/SjF7GMmVM7 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) October 29, 2025



Black, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2023 draft, will earn $10.1 million on his 2026-27 option and will become eligible for a rookie-scale extension during the 2026 offseason.

Da Silva, meanwhile, was Orlando’s 18th overall pick from last year’s draft.

During his rookie 2024-25 season, Da Dilva averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 74 appearances (38 starts), with a shooting line of 41.2/33.5/87.3.

The 24-year-old will make $3.99 million in 2026-27, and the team will have to decide next October whether to exercise his $6.14 million option for the 2027-28 campaign.