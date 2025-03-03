The Orlando Magic were at home on Sunday to face the Toronto Raptors. Franz Wagner led the team offensively with 25 points. Unfortunately, the Magic lost a close game, 104-102.

They are now 29-33 this season and have lost two straight. Injuries to the team’s top players have significantly altered Orlando’s 2024-25 season. That includes PG Jalen Suggs. Since January 3, Suggs has appeared in just one game. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that Suggs needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The 23-year-old is out indefinitely.

Jalen Suggs’ season has been cut short due to injuries

The injury bug has played a defining role in Orlando’s season: Magic cornerstones Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Suggs played just six games together this season so far — 97 total minutes. https://t.co/zTMfcRXHjI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2025



In 2023-24, the Magic finished 47-35. That was fifth in the Eastern Conference and it was Orlando’s first playoff appearance since 2019-20. Despite losing in the first round last postseason, the Magic still had a ton to build off. However, the 2024-25 season has been plagued by injuries in Orlando. First off, all-star PF Paolo Banchero suffered an adductor injury early in the season.

From November 1 to January 10, Banchero missed 34 consecutive games for the Magic due to injury. The big man has started 28 of their 62 games this season. On top of that, starting PG Jalen Suggs has started 35 games this season. On January 2, Jalen Suggs left Orlando’s game with back spasms. He played again on January 25 but was on the court for just 15 minutes. Far less than his (28.6) minutes per game average in 2024-25.

While Suggs has been out, Cole Anthony has started 19 games. That includes Orlando’s last 11 straight. Jalen Suggs was in the midst of his best professional season in the NBA. His (16.2) points and (4.0) assists per game are new career highs. Suggs is known for his defensive skills and has worked to become a more consistent offensive player. At 29-33, the Magic are eighth in the East with 20 regular season games left.