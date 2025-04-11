Magic injury report: Paolo Banchero (ankle) & Franz Wagner (knee) are out Friday vs. the Pacers

It’s been an up-and-down 2024-25 season for the Orlando Magic. Through 80 games, the team is 40-40 this season. They’ve already locked up the #7 seed for the play-in tournament.

With that, Orlando has the luxury of resting key starters on Friday night against the Pacers. According to reports, the Magic will be without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Pacers are favored by 4.5 points at home.

The Magic will be without two key starters on Friday night

The following will not play tonight at Indiana: 🪄 Paolo Banchero (right ankle soreness)

🪄 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left knee strain)

🪄 Wendell Carter Jr. (right hip contusion)

🪄 Franz Wagner (right knee soreness) — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 11, 2025



Against the Pacers, the Magic will be without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. That is four of their five usual starters. The Magic are comfortable with playing backups tonight to prioritize health for the play-in. They'll be without two players that average 24+ points per game this season. Franz Wagner is averaging a career-high (24.2) points per game in 2024-25.

Orlando is looking to make back-to-back postseasons for the first time since the 2019 & 2020 playoffs. Both were first-round exits for the Magic. The last time they made it past the first round was in 2010. That’s when Oralndo made a run to the NBA Finals and lost to the Lakers. Does the 2024-25 Orlando Magic have a deep They will play their second to last game of the regular season on Friday night vs. the Indiana Pacers.