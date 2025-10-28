Magic Johnson Expands His Legacy Beyond Basketball

A Champion On and Off the Court



Magic Johnson’s name remains synonymous with basketball greatness. Over 13 unforgettable seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, he became one of the NBA’s most accomplished players. Johnson made 12 All-Star appearances, won five NBA championships, and earned three Finals MVP awards. His unique passing ability and leadership helped define the Showtime era, turning the Lakers into one of sports’ most entertaining dynasties.

Johnson retired in 1996, closing a chapter that reshaped the game. But his journey didn’t end there. He quickly transitioned into business and philanthropy, building one of the most successful post-retirement careers in sports history.

Building an Empire



Through his company, Magic Johnson Enterprises, the Hall of Famer has invested in several major sports franchises. He is part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), the Washington Commanders (NFL), the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), and LAFC (MLS). Johnson’s influence now spans multiple leagues, cities, and communities — a rare accomplishment for any athlete-turned-entrepreneur.

His business empire reflects the same vision and teamwork that fueled his playing days. Johnson often emphasizes inclusion, economic empowerment, and giving back to underserved communities, particularly in Los Angeles.

A New Role and a New Project



Earlier this month, Johnson made headlines when he was named the 2026 Marshal of the 137th Rose Bowl Parade, an honor recognizing his impact both on and off the court. Then, on Tuesday, he revealed another project close to his heart.

“I’ve got something special for you!” Johnson said in a post shared with Cigna Healthcare. “I’ve teamed up with Cigna Healthcare to create ‘Magic Sounds’ – a collection of therapeutic sounds and music designed to help support your mental health. Music has always helped me stay grounded, focused, and uplifted.”

Championing Mental Health Awareness



Johnson has long advocated for mental health awareness. Since announcing his HIV diagnosis in 1991, he has spoken openly about the emotional challenges that came with it. Over time, he learned to stay positive and to inspire others facing similar battles.

Now, through “Magic Sounds,” Johnson continues his mission — using the power of music to promote balance, calm, and mental well-being.