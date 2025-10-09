Magic Johnson to Lead 137th Rose Parade as Grand Marshal

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson will preside over the 137th Rose Parade as grand marshal next year. The Los Angeles Lakers legend will ride down Colorado Boulevard as part of the 5½-mile route on Jan. 1.

“I’m going to be waving like crazy to all the great fans,” Johnson told the crowd gathered Wednesday on the lawn at Tournament House in Pasadena.

“The Rose Parade is watched even more than the football game. Wow, a lot of pressure.”

Magic Johnson To Be Part Of Coin Flip For 112th Rose Bowl

Johnson, who turned 66 in August, will be part of the coin flip for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl game later that day.

“I’m a big football fan, too,” he said.

WOW! I am deeply honored to be announced as the 2026 Grand Marshal of the 137th Rose Parade. I remember watching the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game with my family growing up in Lansing, MI. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that God would blessed that same kid with an honor… pic.twitter.com/2hRsuV4fRC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 8, 2025



Tournament of Roses president Mark Leavens announced Johnson for the 2026 parade, which has a theme of “The Magic in Teamwork.”

The grand marshal is traditionally selected to pair with the theme.

Johnson To Share Experience With His Children, Grandchildren

Johnson said he grew up “a poor kid” in Lansing, Michigan. The former NBA superstar recalled turning on the TV on New Year’s Day to see who the grand marshal was.

“Who would ever think I would be grand marshal?” he said. “I’m glad my mother is still alive that she can witness this special day coming up on New Year’s Day. This is a true blessing for me.”

Johnson said he looks forward to sharing the experience with his children and grandchildren, adding that the chance “to build on my legacy and represent my family on this stage is not something I take lightly.”

“I think I’ll be kind of cool in their eyes,” he said. “They didn’t watch me play basketball, but they’ll be able to see me in that car.”

Johnson Joins An Eclectic Mix Of Grand Marshals

Johnson joins Hall of Fame tennis star Billie Jean King, this year’s grand marshal, as part owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers to preside over the parade.

Other grand marshals in the past include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Herbert Hoover, Gerald R. Ford, Richard Nixon, Hank Aaron, Walt Disney, George Lucas, John Williams, Regis Philbin, William Shatner, and Vin Scully.

Mickey Mouse and Kermit the Frog were once named as well.

Johnson retired as a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, three-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time league MVP, and won a gold medal as part of Team USA’s “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

In addition, Johnson also has ownership interests in the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club, the NFL’s Washington Commanders, and the NWSL’s Washington Spirit.

Earlier this year, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award.