Magic Rumors: Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony On Trade Block For ‘Upgrade’

The Orlando Magic are reportedly “open to trading Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac with their [first-round pick]” to upgrade their roster, according to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports.

Magic Could Trade Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac For Lauri Markkanen

O’Connor discussed the possibility of the Magic trading both Antohny and Isaac with their No. 8 overall pick amid a recent chat with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

The NBA insiders also mentioned a potential trade involving Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Orlando has third-best odds to land Markkanen behind the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, per Bovada.

The 25-year-old Anthony played in 67 games (22 starts) this season. He averaged 9.4 points on 42.4% shooting from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range to go with 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The former UNC star has played all five seasons with the Magic, who selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He has one year and $13.1 million left on his contract that includes a 2026-27 player option.

Orlando Has All Of Its First-Round Picks In Future Seasons

Isaac, who turns 28 in October, played in 71 games (one start) this season. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 15.4 minutes per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The 6-foot-10 wing has four years and $59 million remaining on a contract that runs through the 2028-29 season.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Magic have all 15 players under contract for next season, but for the first time since 2010-11 they are projected to be over the luxury tax and right at the second apron.

Although Orlando has cap flexibility with $24 million in non-guaranteed salary and could add two inexpensive first-round rookie contracts, it appears the Magic would rather go all in to acquire a superstar.

The Magic have all their first-round picks in future seasons and in 2026 have the more favorable first-round swap of their own and less favorable between Phoenix and Washington (if it falls between 1-8). Orlando has 13 second-rounders available as well.