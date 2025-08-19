Magic Sign Lester Quinones To Exhibit 10 Contract

The Orlando Magic have agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with free agent guard Lester Quinones, a league source informed Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel on Monday.

Lester Quinones Entering Fourth NBA Season

Quinones, who turns 25 in November, has appeared in 54 career regular-season games off the bench over three years since going undrafted out of the University of Memphis in 2022.

His best season came in 2023-24 with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 10.6 minutes per outing while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.4% from deep in 37 games.

Quinones began last season on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was waived in December. The New York native then finished the year with the New Orleans Pelicans after signing a two-way deal in March.

New Orleans, however, waived Quinones last month. In 13 games split between the Sixers and Pels last season, he averaged 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 14.1 minutes per contest.

Quinones posted a career-high 21 points in New Orleans’ 136-111 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on April 10. He finished 8-of-22 (36.4%) shooting from the floor and just 2-for-11 (18.2%) from 3-point territory.

Magic Could Convert Quinones’ Deal Into A Two-Way Contract

Meanwhile, in 41 total G League games for the Birmingham Squadron and Delaware Blue Coats, the 6-foot-2 guard logged 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Quinones will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot or a two-way contract in Orlando. Since the Magic are right up against a first-apron hard cap, a two-way deal is more likely.

An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season. The Magic have one open two-way slot alongside big man Orlando Robinson and wing Jamal Cain.

Orlando also waived two-way guard Ethan Thompson last month. The 26-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Magic in February but never appeared in an NBA game.

If Quinones is waived before the season, he could potentially join the Osceola Magic and earn an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $85,300, but Osceola would need to acquire his returning rights.