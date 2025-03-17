Magic stop Cavaliers’ franchise-best victory streak at 16 games

Cleveland are in the midst of what seems to be the franchise’s best regular season in club history, and were on a 16-victory run until they met Orlando this Sunday evening. The Florida squad, ended their consecutive streak by defeating their rivals 108 to 103 last night.

Led by Paolo Banchero’s 24 points and Franz Wagner, who dropped 22 against the Cavaliers, the Magic won their 32nd game of the 2024-25 campaign. As for the Ohio club, they lost for the first time since February 4, but remain at the top of the league’s standings with a 56-11 record.

The Cavs missed their last five shots and weren’t able to defend Banchero’s 16-foot jumper that put his team in front 104-103. With 31 seconds left to the final buzzer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope then made two free throws and gave Orlando a three-point lead.

Before analysing what his team had done wrote, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson first gave credit to his Sunday opponents. “First of all, you’ve gotta credit [Orlando],” he said postgame. “Top three defense, that’s what they do. They’re an excellent defensive team.”

While Paolo only hit 6-of-22, he did contribute with 11 rebounds and seven assists last night. His teammate Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando. As for the Cavs, they played without All-Star forward Evan Mobley, who has an injured foot, but did count on the return of Donovan Mitchell after missing two games.

The Cavaliers were denied becoming the first team since the Suns’ 2021 campaign to earn 17-straight victories. Their loss was De’Andre Hunter’s first defeat with Cleveland since he was traded from the Hawks at the trade deadline, as they had won all 13 games in which he competed.

Now coach Atkinson hopes to use this loss as a lesson for what is to come. “I think sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh, okay, this league is, it’s a tough league,'” Kenny explained. “A lot of great teams out there. And I think this will help us on this trip just be ready to go out there and play better.”