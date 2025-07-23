Magic Waive Two-Way Guard Ethan Thompson

The Orlando Magic have waived two-way player Ethan Thompson, the team’s PR account announced Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old signed a two-way deal with Orlando in February but never appeared in an NBA game.

Ethan Thompson Played For The Osceola Magic Last Season

Thompson played 31 games last season with the Osceola Magic, Orlando’s G League affiliate. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 34.2 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard went undrafted in 2021 out of Oregon State. He has appeared in 127 G League games, including 33 with the Mexico City Capitanes during the 2023-24 season.

While Thompson had a few non-guaranteed deals with the Chicago Bulls, he was ultimately waived during training camp both times. The California native also signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic last year and was waived during training camp.

During the 2025 NBA Summer League, the guard averaged 10 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 24.1 minutes per contest across five games. He also shot 31.3% from 3-point range on 6.4 attempts from deep per game.

Orlando Magic Now Have Two Open Two-Way Slots

In addition, the Magic signed center Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract earlier this week. They now have two open two-way slots after waiving Thompson, per Spotrac.

Orlando has a crowded backcourt this summer after drafting 6-foot-1 guard Jase Richardson out of Michigan State. Richardson joins recently acquired Desmond Bane and the free agent signings of Tyus Jones, Jalen Suggs, Jett Howard, and Anthony Black.

Earlier this summer, the Magic also withdrew their two-way qualifying offer for guard Mac McClung. Former Orlando two-way guard Trevelin Queen is no longer eligible for a two-way contract because of his four years of NBA service.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum salary deal that allows NBA teams to invite players to training camp. This type of deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season.

Two-way contracts, meanwhile, allow teams to carry three extra players in addition to the 15 on their regular-season roster. These players are able to play in the NBA and G League, but they’re limited to 50 NBA games.