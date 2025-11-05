Magic’s Desmond Bane Ejected After Launching Ball At Onyeka Okongwu

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane was ejected for a flagrant foul on Onyeka Okongwu and an ensuing technical foul during the third quarter of a 127-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Desmond Bane Was Assessed A Fragrant 1 Foul

Okongwu caught a long pass down court over Bane and was setting up for a layup when Bane grabbed Okongwu’s forearm on his way up for a hard foul.

The Hawks’ big man fell to the floor hard and as the ball went up in the air, Bane fired the ball down onto Okongwu. Bane was assessed a Flagrant 1 for the foul and a technical foul for directing the ball at Okongwu with 5:24 left in the third quarter.

Desmond Bane was ejected for this aggressive foul 😬 pic.twitter.com/57OptSp5MM — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) November 5, 2025



The ejection occurred after officials reviewed the play, and Bane sensed he was gonna get a whistle blown for making contact.

“Hard foul,” Bane said after the game. “I mean, we talk about that — no easy baskets. Nothing at the rim. Make them see the lights [on the ceiling] and hard foul. I swiped at the ball, and it happened to hit him and they made the call that they made.”

The Magic trailed the Hawks by 14 at the time of the ejection and would trail by 85-65 at the 5:16 mark shortly after Bane’s ejection. Bane finished his outing with nine points in 22 minutes.

Magic Dropped First Two Meetings With Hawks

Orlando had a two-game winning streak snapped with the loss and dropped to 3-5.

It was the Magic’s second loss to Atlanta this season after the Hawks defeated them 111-107 on Oct. 24. Atlanta’s second victory came without All-Star point guard Trae Young, who is out at least a month with a right MCL sprain.

“Turnovers, the defensive effort wasn’t there,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We let the offense dictate our defense. That’s on me. I didn’t do a great job of getting these guys prepared for this game tonight.

“Understanding how they were so handsy and so physical, knowing they were going to try to turn us over, I got to do a better job with this group to let them know that.”

During the offseason, the Magic acquired Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies after trading four unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony.

Orlando hosts the Boston Celtics on Friday and Sunday.