Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane had missed all five of his previous 3-point attempts before draining his first career game-winning buzzer beater in Monday night’s 115-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Desmond Bane Spoiled Trail Blazers’ Late Rally

Bane was shooting just 26% from deep on the season when he buried the first game-winning shot of his career over the outstretched arm of Toumani Camara inside Kia Center.

Orlando led by nine with 2:32 left before Portland went on an 11-0 run to take a 112-110 lead with 10.6 seconds left after an alley-oop tip in by Jerami Grant while being fouled by Paolo Banchero.

Banchero answered with a driving layup while being fouled to tie the game at 112 with five seconds left. Banchero, though, missed his third straight free throw.

On the ensuing possession, Jrue Holiday drove but lost the ball to Banchero, who called timeout. Franz Wagner, who inbounded the ball with 1.9 seconds left, was searching for Banchero, but the Blazers had the Magic star covered.

Bane then used a Wendell Carter Jr. screen to free himself off Holiday before he caught the inbound pass, took a dribble, and launched his fading, clutch 3 for the victory.

Bane Made Magic History With Game-Winning Shot

According to Basketball Reference, Bane became just the fourth player in Magic history to hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer, joining Cole Anthony (2021), Jameer Nelson (2011), and Hedo Turkoglu (2008).

“Probably the best game winner I’ve seen here in the Kia Center,” said Banchero, who led Orlando in scoring with 28 points on 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the field to go with a pair of 3s.

“It was a rush of excitement for sure, especially for me, him saving my ass like that. I didn’t want to make it that exciting. He’s a big-time player. He just stayed with it the whole game. Coach [Jamahl Mosley] drew up a good play, gave us multiple options, found Desmond, and he knocked it down.”

Meanwhile, Bane had 22 points and a team-high seven assists in 33 minutes. He finished 9-of-19 (47.4%) shooting from the floor and just 1-for-6 (16.6%) from beyond the arc.

“I just want to be a part of winning,” Bane said during his postgame interview. “But I think moments like tonight really help you settle into a new situation.”

Orlando Picked Up The Win Without Jalen Suggs

Bane’s teammates stormed the court as soon as he hit the shot in front of the Blazers’ bench. Banchero lifted Bane up before players piled onto the 6-foot-5 guard on the floor.

Orlando also secured the win without point guard Jalen Suggs, who was held out of the second night of the back-to-back as he continues to ramp up following knee surgery in March.

During the offseason, the Magic acquired Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for four unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

However, Orlando began the season 1-4 despite high expectations going in, and many started questioning the trade. Bane entered Monday averaging just 14.2 points while shooting a career-worst 29.3% from 3-point territory.

The Magic visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday.